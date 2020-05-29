CFRA analyst Angelo Zino upgrades VMware (VMW +8.4% ) to Buy from Hold, as "we believe the pandemic is accelerating the shift towards VMW's Subscription & SAAS offerings (21% of sales) and think the company will be able to manage the decline of its core license business."

Also notes opportunities and performance related to recent Tanzu launch, "growing interest" in its Kubernetes capabilities.

Boosts price target to $180 from $154.

Adjusts FY2021 EPS estimate to $6.10 from $6.57 and FY2022E to $7.21 from $7.69.

Zino's bullish call contrasts with Neutral Quant rating and comes in line with Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (12 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).

A look at VMW's profitability stats vs. its peers: