With its benchmark target range already near zero and central bank officials averse to negative rates, Federal Reserve members meeting on June 9-10 will likely focus their discussion on asset purchases, how they'll implement forward guidance, and the potential use of yield caps.

But they're not likely to map out specifics when the Fed issues its policy statement on June 10. Due to the unusual circumstances of the pandemic, "It's going to take some time for us at the Fed to get a sense of what this economy, what the rebound potentially can look like," said Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida in an online forum two weeks ago.

The central bank should have a better sense of the economy's trajectory by September, he said. (Since his comments, the May jobs report came in stronger than expected, though it's coming up from a very steep drop.)

That should make the quarterly economic and interest-rate projections that are due to be released at the June meeting of particular interest.

They're likely to tackle whether they need to adjust the pace and amount of Treasury and mortgage asset purchases. The central bank bought massive amounts of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities to calm roiled markets in March.

Lately, it's been steadily reducing the amount of Treasury securities it's purchasing — from $50B per day on average for the week ended April 9 to $4B per day on average for the week ending June 12.

How it will approach forward guidance may also be discussed — whether it will keep rates or asset purchases at specific levels for a defined period of time or tie its guidance to economic metrics, such as the unemployment rate.

Yield caps are "something we're going to need to discuss," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

The tool combines asset purchases and forward guidance in an effort to contain any unwanted jumps in Treasury yields resulting from an imminent surge in government debt issuance to finance virus-related economic relief.

Apparently, traders see a slight probability (7.9%) of the Fed raising rates to 0.25%-0.50% next week vs. the 0% probability they assigned to that outcome last week.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV, TMV