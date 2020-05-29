Pure Storage (PSTG +4.7% ) gets an upgrade to Buy from Hold by CFRA analyst Angelo Zino.

"We are growing more optimistic about opportunities related to its recurring-based subscription revenue, now a third of revenue, and think Covid-19 will accelerate demand for PSTG's offerings in the coming years," Zino writes in a note to clients.

Likes 24% bookings growth in April quarter and 300 new customer additions.

"Margins continue to exceed our expectations."

Keeps price target at $20.

Trims FY2021 EPS estimate to 27 cents from 38 cents and FY2022E to 36 cents from 48 cents.

Zino's Buy rating is more optimistic than Quant rating of Neutral.

See PSTG price return vs. S&P 500:

Previously: Pure Storage EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (May 28)