Kylie Jenner is no longer a billionaire, Forbes wrote, after re-examining financials and speaking with analysts for their follow up to their widely discussed Aug. 31, 2018 cover detailing Kylie's rise to assured mega-rich status.

The magazine, which confirmed her billionaire status ahead of her sale of a 51% stake in her namesake cosmetics firm to Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for $1.2B (of which she purportedly owned 100%), said that the deal widely overestimated the profitability and revenue generation capacity, and likely overpaid for a shrinking business.

Coty shares are off 9% amid a broadly flat tape, and is the third worst performer in the S&P 500 in Friday's trading.

The report states that the Jenner's may have shown Forbes and WWD false financials when interviewed years ago, and that, after digging through Coty's financials, found that the Kylie's business was "significantly smaller" than what the family had been claiming.

The business, based on financials for 2018, must have "quietly" fell by more than half in a single year, the report added. Coty, in turn paid for a "high growth" co. that was in decline.

Some experts doubted the decline, and found it more likely that the business was never as large as initially claimed.

Analysts after the original sale of the stake had said the deal was a likely positive for Coty. Shares popped last week after Coty launched a skin line in Europe.

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) which was managing the online store for Kylie, are unchanged.