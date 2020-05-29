Wells Fargo (WFC -2.8% ) adds two corporate risk leaders to its organizational structure that's intended to increase oversight of all risk-taking activities and provide a more comprehensive view of risk across the company.

The San Francisco-based bank has been struggling to revive its image after a series of scandals over its aggressive retail sales practices.

The new model will have five line-of-business chief risk officers along with other teams aligned by risk type, each reporting to Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton.

Kevin Reen, who was most recently CRO for JPMorgan's Card Services business, will join WFC in August as CRO of Consumer Lending.

Bill Juliano, most recently Santander Bank's Consumer and Business Banking CRO and U.S. chief operational risk officer, will join WFC in July to lead the Operational Risk Management team, reporting to Norton.

The bank will conduct a search for new CROs for its Commercial Banking, Consumer & Small Business Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management businesses.

