Blackstone (NYSE:BX) names Mark McClellan, a physician and economist who served as both commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as a senior adviser.

He'll advise on life sciences, healthcare, economics and public policy sectors, with a focus on Blackstone Growth and Blackstone Life Sciences.

"The current environment has only underscored the importance of long-term investment in the healthcare sector and we believe private capital can play a critical role," said John Korngold, global head of Blackstone Growth, in a statement.