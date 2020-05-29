Redfin (RDFN +1.3% ) Mortgage is now offering loans in Arizona, Delaware, and New Hampshire.

The company now offers fixed- and adjustable-rate conforming mortgages in 20 states and Washington, DC.

"The pandemic has made our virtual tools more important than ever. With our fully digital process borrowers can get a loan and close without ever having to touch a piece of paper or meet anyone in person," said Jason Bateman, head of Redfin Mortgage.

Fully digital home closings are available where local regulations allow, provided the customer selects a title company with digital closing capabilities as well, Redfin said.

Of the new markets, digital closings are available in Arizona and New Hampshire, but not Delaware.