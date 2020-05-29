AT&T (T -1.5% ) is famously unconcerned about launching its high-stakes HBO Max streaming service without distribution on Roku (ROKU -0.3% ) and Amazon Fire TV (AMZN +0.5% ) - exemplified by incoming CEO John Stankey: "We must be doing something right if somebody believes we are now starting to be more in conflict with their business, so I don't necessarily take that as a bad sign."

That's a dangerous stance, WSJ's Dan Gallagher suggests, since a basic media rule is to go where the customers are.

AT&T has a lot of customers, but as the streaming space gets more crowded, it can't afford to risk low visibility. The two platforms combined power a majority of connected TVs on the market, Gallagher notes (Roku alone will account for about 47% this year).

It's reminiscent of the 2017 dispute between Amazon and Google that kept content off of each other's devices, he says. That was resolved in time, and AT&T is likely (at some point) to reach a deal with Roku and Amazon.