Active drilling rigs in the U.S. fall by another 17 to 301, according to the latest weekly tally from Baker Hughes.

U.S. oil rigs fell 15 to 222 for the 11th straight weekly decline, while gas rigs dropped by 2 to 77 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 14 to 148, by far the biggest change among the various plays.

WTI July crude oil -1.2% at $33.29/bbl.

