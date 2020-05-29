Active drilling rigs in the U.S. drop by another 17 to 301, the fourth week in a row that the count fell to a fresh record low, according to the latest weekly tally from Baker Hughes.

U.S. oil rigs fell 15 to 222 for the 11th straight weekly decline, while gas rigs dropped by 2 to 77 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 14 to 148, by far the biggest change among the various plays.

WTI July crude oil -1.2% at $33.29/bbl.

