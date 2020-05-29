Ahead of its public reopening on June 5, Universal Orlando Resort (CMCSA -1.3% ) will start a phased reopening of some hotels as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reports.

It will also allow hotel guests to visit the parks on June 3 and 4, before the public is allowed back in.

It will reopen a number of hotels on Tuesday, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.