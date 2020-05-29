The Federal Reserve, as part of its monthly update on the Funding, credit, liquidity and loan facilities programs, detailed the purchases that include ETFs.

iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) among the top purchases and amounted to $326M as of May 19 market value.

Vanguard intermediate-term corporate bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) at $228M, followed by Vanguard short term corporate (NASDAQ:VCSH) at $226M and iShares high yield corporate (NYSEARCA:HYG) at $100.6M.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays high yield (NYSEARCA:JNK) and VaneEck Fallen Angel high yield (NASDAQ:ANGL) amounted to $89M and $11.1M respectively.

Total purchases amounted to $1.3B in the full breakdown.