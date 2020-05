Stocks pare losses on reports of no new China tariffs forthcoming

Stocks are cutting losses as headlines leak that a press conference with President Trump (still upcoming) won't include any changes to the phase 1 trade deal with China, nor any additional tariffs.

At 2:27 p.m.: The Dow trims losses to -0.5% (25,285), while the S&P 500 is down just 0.1% (3,026).

Nasdaq is now up 0.6% to 9,423.

