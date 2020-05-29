Research firm Cairn Energy Research Advisors predicts global sales of EVs in 2021 will jump 36% to top 3M vehicles for the first time ever.
"There's pent-up demand for electric vehicles," says Cairn managing director Sam Jaffe. Consumer surveys from other firms have confirmed that the price of gas is no longer one of the biggest incentives to make the switch into EVs.
The strong commitments of some governments in Europe and Asia are seen making 2021 an inflection point for the EV industry - just as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and other automakers make a stronger electrification push to challenge Tesla (TSLA +2.1%) for EV market share in certain markets.