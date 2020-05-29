Celanese (CE -2.9% ) slumps after Bank of America downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $90 price target, trimmed from $100, citing worries related to the growth trajectory of the company's commodity business.

BofA's upgrade to Buy in March was because the stock had become too cheap due to pressure from COVID-19 related weakness, but shares have since rebounded and the firm now expects the outperformance to subside.

The firm is positive on its outlook for engineered materials but unsure when acetyl chain profits will match last year's levels.

CE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.