Total (TOT -0.7% ) faces a revenue shortfall of at least $12B due to the oil price collapse, a third higher than its previous forecast made two months ago, CEO Patrick Pouyanne says.

Total had expected an oil price at ~$60/bbl for the year, but with the price is now closer to $30, the company must cope with a much bigger shortfall, Pouyanne told today's annual general meeting.

But the CEO said the company will continue to expand in the low carbon energy sector after recent acquisitions which will raise its electricity customers in France, Spain and Belgium to 8.5M from next year.