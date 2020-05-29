Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.6% ) has offered an extra 15% stake in its Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea to local landowners, Reuters reports, citing a letter from CEO Mark Bristow attempting to break an impasse with the government.

Barrick was refused an extension of its expired lease over the mine last month, which Bristow said had "stunned" the company, forced it to halt production and "created significant liabilities and potentially material damages."

Any deal would be the first struck by a resources company under prime minister Marape, who came to power a year ago promising to retain a bigger share of the country's resource riches.