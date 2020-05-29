BMO Capital upgrades two mining stocks and downgrades two others while raising its 2020 and long-term price outlook for gold and silver, Bloomberg reports.

BMO analysts led by Colin Hamilton cite valuation in upgrading Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +2.4% ) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM +5.7% ) to Outperform from Market Perform, while downgrading Osisko Gold (OR +1.2% ) to Market Perform from Outperform and Nexa Resources (NEXA -3.4% ) to Underperform from Market Perform.

BMO forecasts 2020 gold prices will average $1,732/oz., 5% higher than previous estimates, while seeing silver averaging $17.60/oz. this year, 2% above prior guidance, with precious metals prices helped by loose monetary policy and a rush to gold ETFs.

The firm's preferred gold equities include AEM, GFI, WPM, AGI, AU, NEM, PAAS, SSRM, EQX.

ETFs: GLD, SLV, IAU, USLV, PHYS, PSLV, AGQ, SIVR, UGLD, SGOL, UGL, BAR