Duke Energy (DUK -0.2% ) says it filed the locations of three new solar power plants in Florida, with each facility capable of producing enough electricity to power 23K homes at peak production annually.

Duke's 74.5 MW Duette Solar Power Plant facility will consist of 227K single-axis tracking solar panels; once completed, the estimated cost would be $0.42 per 1,000 kWh for a typical residential customer.

The 74.9 MW Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant will consist of 235K single-axis tracking solar panels; the estimated cost for residential consumers would be $0.39 per 1,000 kWh.

The 74.9 MW Archer Solar Power Plant will consist of 220K single-axis tracking solar panels; the estimated cost would be $0.32 per 1,000 kWh.

Duke expects all three facilities will be completed by late 2021.