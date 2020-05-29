The National Basketball Association is tracking toward a July 31 return, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania tweeted that the NBA league office told its board of governors that was its target for a resumption.

The NBA discussed four competition scenarios to restart the season, according to the report.

Related tickers that might be affected: Nike (NYSE:NKE), AT&T (NYSE:T), MSGE, MSGS, MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN), Disney (NYSE:DIS), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).