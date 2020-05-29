Forma Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $150M IPO.

The Watertown, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops small molecule treatments for rare blood diseases and cancer. Lead candidate is FT-4202, an activator of an enzyme called pyruvate kinase-R (PKR), for sickle cell disease. Deficient levels of PKR, located in red blood cells, are associated with chronic hemolysis (rupture or destruction of red blood cells).

2019 Financials: Collaboration Revenue: $100.6M (-39%); Operating Expenses: $141.0M (-9%); Net Loss: ($53.7M) (-999%); Cash Flow Ops: ($34.5M) (+74%).