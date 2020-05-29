Stocks recover after Trump's China actions not as bad as feared

Stocks staged a late rally that lifted the major indexes out of the red after Pres. Trump's China actions fell short of the harsh sanctions the market had feared.

The rebound took the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into the green with respective gains of +0.5% and +1.3% , while the Dow Jones closed -0.1% .

During his much awaited news conference, Trump said he would take action to eliminate special treatment towards Hong Kong but he did not indicate the U.S. would pull out of the phase one trade deal reached with China earlier this year.

"The items he could have talked about, [Trump] chose not to talk about, but it's not an end-point," says Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG. "It's a continuation on the way to more tensions."

Earlier, economic data showed U.S. consumer spending fell by the most ever, while personal income soared and the national savings rate hit a record high 33%.

On the week, the Dow jumped 3.7% and the S&P surged 3%, while the Nasdaq added 1.7%.

For the day, the technology ( +1.2% ) and utilities ( +0.8% ) led the S&P sectors, while financials ( -1.1% ) and industrials ( -0.6% ) trailed.

U.S. Treasury prices rose to session highs on heavy volume following Trump's press conference, with the 10-year yield closing 4 bps lower at 0.65%.