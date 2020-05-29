GM plans June 1 ramp-up for North American assembly plants

May 29, 2020 4:59 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) says it plans to ramp up its automotive assembly production in the U.S. and Canada beginning June 1, following the smooth restart of its component and assembly plants.
  • Three crossover assembly plants in the U.S. and Canada will operate two production shifts, and three U.S. assembly plants building mid- and full-size pickups will move from one- to three-shift operations, while five other U.S. assembly plants will operate one production shift, GM says.
  • The Big Three automakers all stopped North American automotive production in mid-March due to the coronavirus.
