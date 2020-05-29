Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces that the first participants in each age cohort have been dosed in its Phase 2 clinical trial of its mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.

The study will enroll 600 healthy volunteers across two age cohorts: 18-55 years old and 55+ years old. Each will receive placebo or a 50 μg or a 100 μg dose of mRNA-1273 at both vaccinations and will be followed for 12 months after the second shot. The estimated primary completion date is March 2021.