China's Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is in talks to buy a stake in Warner Music as part of that company's initial public offering, the WSJ reports.

The company is considering an investment of $200M, as one of a number of potential anchor investors Warner Music is working to assemble, according to the report. Its goal is drawing more than $1B from those investors, part of an overall goal of raising up to $1.8B.

The offering, set to begin trading Wednesday, should value Warner Music at $11.7B-$13.3B - making it 2020's biggest IPO, and therefore a bellwether to other cautious companies who have been parsing market conditions for their own public listings.