U.S. WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) capped off its best month in history, settling +5.3% at $35.49/bbl and finishing May with an 88% increase amid an uptick in demand and record production cuts.

Oil prices soared today after Pres. Trump refrained from pulling the U.S. out of the phase one trade deal with China. which "caused oil traders to cover," according to Price Futures analyst Phil Flynn.

But this month's surge follows the steepest downturn on record in April, and WTI is still 45% below its recent January high of $65.65/bbl.

"It certainly doesn't feel like it was oil's best month ever," says Regina Mayor, KPMG's global head of energy. "WTI is clearly better than where we were at the end of April, but it's not sufficient enough to bring the bulk of production back online."

But other analysts worry the rebound in prices could cause some producers to waver from cuts.

"Our concern is that prices have reached a level that does not incentivize curtailments/cuts; this supply-driven rally is at risk if production returns too quickly," says Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel.

