Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) Bayway refinery in New Jersey is gradually increasing run rates after cutting operations because of depressed demand for gasoline amid COVID-19 stay-at-home directives, Bloomberg reports.

Bayway is running at 75%-80% of its nameplate 258K bbl/day crude processing capacity, according to the report, after Phillips had reduced rates to the high 60s during April.

Separately, Phillips says a rainstorm caused an operational disruption and high gas emissions at its 247K bbl/day Sweeny refinery in Texas.

The company says the emissions incident occurred yesterday evening and included the release of 3,600 lbs. of sulfur dioxide