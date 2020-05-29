Silver futures (XAGUSD:CUR) closed +3% at $18.49/oz. to score their largest monthly gain in nine years - up nearly 24% - finding support as global economies continue to reopen from virus-related shutdowns.

"COVID-19 and the economic fallout that followed has clearly impacted" industry/technology and jewelry demand, with "75% of global silver demand... dependent on the consumer who has been either temporarily or permanently wounded by the downturn," Steven Dunn, head of ETFs at Aberdeen Standard Investments, tells MarketWatch. "Unlike gold, silver may get a boost as major economies ease coronavirus-linked restrictions."

Meanwhile, gold closed +1.4% to $1,751.70/oz., adding 3.4% for the month.

