Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) CEO Gary Kelly expects competition for passengers will create a "brutal low-fare environment" for carriers when traffic returns after COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Even with capacity cuts, the number of available airline seats will still far outnumber customers in the near term, Kelly told employees in a video message, but "our low-cost philosophy, strategy and structure will serve us very well."

With a potential price war adding pressure on already struggling airlines, Southwest is preparing contingency plans in case more radical changes are required for survival, the CEO said.

The company said yesterday it was adding new routes with more frequencies and nonstop flights from Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas and Nashville.

