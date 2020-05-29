Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) unveils plans to strengthen encryption on video calls made by paying clients and institutions such as schools, but not for users of its popular free accounts.

The company previewed its intentions on a call with civil liberties groups and others yesterday, and Zoom security consultant Alex Stamos confirmed the plans in an interview with Reuters.

The plan is drawing mixed reactions from privacy advocates, with some saying Zoom should offer protected video more widely.

Providing full encryption to every meeting would mean that Zoom's trust and safety staff would not be able to monitor what is happening or respond effectively to abuse in real time, Stamos said.