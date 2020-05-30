Red Robin +3% on prelim Q1 data

  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) pops 3% after hours on reporting prelim Q1 total revenue of $306.1M (-25.3% Y/Y).
  • Q1 comparable restaurant revenue decreased 20.8% with +3.7% in first eight weeks and -43.2% through last eight weeks.
  • Comparable restaurant guest counts decreased 20.9%
  • Off-premise sales increased 86.1% and comprised 26.3% of total food and beverage sales.
  • As company re-opened select dining rooms at a limited capacity beginning April 28, 2020, sales have continued to grow.
  • As of May 24, 2020, Red Robin had re-opened 158 dining rooms with limited capacity representing 38% of currently open Company-operated restaurants.
  • For week ended May 24, preliminary comparable restaurant revenue was -47.0% with net average sales per restaurant of $30,751.
  • Source: Press Release
