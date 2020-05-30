Amid protest and unrest in the United States, Alphabet Inc. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) postpones unveiling the beta version of its latest Android 11 mobile operating system that was originally scheduled on June 3.

In a tweet Friday evening, the Android developer account said, “We’re happy to tell you more about Android 11, but now’s not the time to celebrate. Google says it will be “back with more on Android 11 soon,” but has not said when that could happen.

Protests erupt in cities across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who was pinned to the ground by the knee of a white officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.