OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) declares $0.52/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 22.01%

Payable July 31; for shareholders of record June 16; ex-div June 15.

Payable Oct. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 15; ex-div Sept. 14.

The distributions will be paid in cash or shares of common stock at the election of stockholders, with cash to be distributed will be limited to 10% of each total distribution to be paid.

The company changed its frequency from monthly to quarterly.

