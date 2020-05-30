OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) declares $0.52/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
Forward yield 22.01%
Payable July 31; for shareholders of record June 16; ex-div June 15.
Payable Oct. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 15; ex-div Sept. 14.
The distributions will be paid in cash or shares of common stock at the election of stockholders, with cash to be distributed will be limited to 10% of each total distribution to be paid.
The company changed its frequency from monthly to quarterly.
