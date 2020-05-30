Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) accepts a more favorable set of bailout terms from the European Commission after rejecting an initial offer.

Under the new terms of the €9B rescue package, Lufthansa will be forced to transfer up to 24 takeoff and landing slots for up to four aircraft to one rival each at airports in Frankfurt and Munich airports. If no new competitor makes use of the option after 18 months, it will be extended to existing competitors at the respective airports.

The planned bailout will see the German government get a 20% stake in Lufthansa and two seats on the supervisory board.

Shares of Lufthansa are down 45% YTD.