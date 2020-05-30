Senior Hong Kong government officials said earlier today that threats by President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status won't stop the government with pushing ahead with new laws.

Justice minister Teresa Cheng called the need for national security laws legal and necessary.

The issue rose to the forefront after China's parliament approved a decision to create laws for Hong Kong to curb sedition, secession, terrorism and foreign interference. The development is seen as breaking the high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong from Beijing control.

The increasing U.S.-China tension creates another potential headwind for the Macau casino sector, especially with gaming concessions up for renewal in 2022.

