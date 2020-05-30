Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Cambridge, MA-based biotech develops precision oncology treatments based on synthetic lethality (SL), an approach to drug development focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. SL pertains to a deficiency in either of two genes that is tolerated in cells, but leads to cell death when both genes are present. The company employs its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to identify and develop highly targeted therapeutics for tumors that contain a mutation in one gene of an SL pair, making them prime candidates for intervention by targeting the other gene in the pair.

Lead program is RP-3500, an orally available small molecule that inhibits a key DNA repair enzyme, for solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. An IND is on tap for June with a Phase 1/2 study to launch in Q3.

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $26.4M (+106%); Net Loss: ($27.2M) (-90%); Cash Burn: ($18.4M) (-46%).