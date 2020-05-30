Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP) is a stock worth buying, Barron's said in its weekly edition. The liquefied natural gas facility operator benefits from long-term contracts -- a factor that insulates them from the beleaguered energy sector broadly, the magazine said.

Note: CQP raised it's dividend last month as other larger oil and integrated names like National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) recently cut or suspended theirs.

In senior living, CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) stands out amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Barron's added. As other facilities' stock prices have plummeted and cut their dividends, CTRE has a "seemingly safe" dividend and manageable debt, the post noted.

Click here to learn more about CTRE's EBITDA coverage ratio.