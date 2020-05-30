Barron's is positive on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), expecting consumers will be more likely to book domestic, short-haul leisure trips in the short term rather than business and international flights.

Southwest is seen as the safest play in the sector given its strong balance sheet, and notes the carrier's biggest markets include Florida, Texas and Georgia, which were all early to lift lockdowns, and 80% of its customers are leisure travelers.

Delta is more of a play on a rebound in international and business markets, but it has one of the strongest balance sheets and cost structures of the legacy carriers.

Barron's also likes on Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY), since it has not had to make major changes to its operations due to COVID-19, unlike other hard-hit hotel operators.

Barron's also takes a flyer on upscale cruise operator Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND), whose "adventure" cruises to places like Antarctica and the Amazon rainforest have a small and relatively wealthy customer base, and its smaller ships present fewer of the logistical challenges faced by its larger rivals.