The revenue generated by the global space industry may increase to more than $1T by 2040, according to Morgan Stanley, while BofA estimates the sector will grow to $3T by that time.

Investors looking out for the next big trend could turn to the following ETFs after the successful crewed launch by SpaceX (SPACE) on Saturday.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) focuses on spacecraft, launch vehicles, rockets, satellites, infrastructure and mission-support services.

In contrast, the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) is heavily weighted in broadcasting, cable/satellite TV, telecommunications and telecom-equipment industries.

