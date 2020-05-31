U.S. action over Hong Kong poised to fail - China
May 31, 2020
- "This hegemonic act of attempting to interfere in Hong Kong affairs and grossly interfere in China's internal affairs will not frighten the Chinese people and is doomed to fail," according to the People's Daily, the mouthpiece newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.
- While Beijing has yet to issue an official response, it previously said it would retaliate if the U.S. went ahead and revoked special trading advantages granted to Hong Kong.
- Other threats saw Leung Chun-ying, Hong Kong's former top leader, called for a boycott of HSBC, because it had not publicly backed China's new national security law covering the territory.
