Russia's Ministry of Health has approved an off-patent pill, originally sold under the brand name Avigan for influenza by a unit of Fujifilm Holdings (OTCPK:FUJIF), for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Early tests showed that the antiviral, favipiravir, shortened recovery time. In the first randomized trial, 65% (n=26/40) of treated patients tested negative for the virus within five days, about half the time it took untreated patients to recover. It works by interfering with the ability of RNA viruses to replicate.

Western scientists say they want to review the data before judging whether other countries should add the med to their COVID-19 armamentaria.

Investigators in Japan and China are currently testing favipiravir's effect on the coronavirus. The former's trial sites include three locations in Massachusetts. The White House has indicated a keen interest in pushing its use in the U.S.

Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir, OK'd by the FDA for emergency use on May 1, is an injectable and remains the only drug approved thus far in America for for the respiratory disease.