Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $217.99M (-9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATHM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

