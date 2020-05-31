Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.35 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $884.55M (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ERJ has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.