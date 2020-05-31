Postponed G7 may become G11

President Trump will postpone the G7 summit that was scheduled for June until at least September and may expand the invitation list to include Australia, Russia, South Korea, and India.

"I don't feel that as a G7 it properly represents what's going on around the world. It's a very outdated group of countries," he told reporters yesterday.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wouldn't attend in person due to concerns about COVID-19.

The current members of the G7, besides the U.S. and Germany, are France, the U.K. Japan, Canada, and Italy.