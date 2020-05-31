NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, June 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-45.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (-62.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NGL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 5 downward.