EnerSys Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
May 31, 2020 5:35 PM ETEnerSys (ENS)ENSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $781.63M (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.