Nonbank lenders, specifically business development companies ("BDCs"), may have a tough time surviving a slow economic recovery if the businesses that they lend to struggle to reopen or shut down as a result of pandemic lockdowns.

Several BDCs, including Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) , FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK), and New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) reported quarterly losses recently, mostly from markdowns on their loan portfolios.

BDCs will be focusing on maintaining enough cash to fund loan commitments, reduce debt, and keep their financing options open in coming weeks and months, analysts told the Wall Street Journal. That could become challenging as their borrowers seek to draw down credit lines to deal with the slow pace of the recovery.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) has raised $300M and FS KKR has raised $300M of capital in recent weeks.

The pandemic will test sector's underwriting standards as many BDCs were formed after the 2008 financial crisis. “We haven’t seen underwriting through a full cycle,” Chelsea Richardson, an analyst at Fitch Ratings who covers the sector, told WSJ.

Keep an eye on their debt-to-equity ratios. Maintaining that gauge below two-to-one will be critical for those that want to keep financing options open, said to Lisa Kwasnowski, an analyst who covers the industry for DBRS Morningstar.

If loan values continue to fall as the businesses they lend to struggle to reopen, leverage ratios could push higher as a result of lower equity values.

That, in turn, could force BDC's to turn to the equity markets for more capital.

