Mexico's Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is launching mobile phone service, stepping up to challenge Carlos Slim and dominant provider América Móvil (NYSE:AMX), Reuters reports.

It will come into the market as a mobile virtual network operator, renting space on Mexico's wholesale network and reselling it to existing cable/broadband customers under its Izzi brand.

The company planned to launch this September but accelerated the plan as it weighed customers' need for low-cost phone packages in the economic turmoil around the coronavirus pandemic.

América Móvil still dominates Mexico's wireless market (with about two-thirds of mobile phone lines) even as the government has put its finger heavily on the scale to enable competition in recent years.

Televisa's service will be priced at 250 pesos/month (about $11.28/month) per line, for unlimited data - about 80% cheaper than the comparable package from América Móvil.