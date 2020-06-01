Universal Studios Japan (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will reopen its park to general operations June 19.

Japan is ending its state of emergency, and with it the call to close large-scale facilities, the company says.

It's been closed to visitors since Feb. 29 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On government request, it's launching a "soft opening" from June 8-18 during which only annual passholders residing in Osaka Prefecture can attend; after that, admission will be limited to those with annual pass or other studio pass who live in one of the six Kansai-area prefectures.