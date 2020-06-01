As President Trump wages war with Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) appears to be keeping diplomatic relations with the White House.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a call with Trump on Friday, in a discussion that was described by both sides as productive, Axios reports.

"I disagree strongly with how the President spoke, but I believe people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately accountability for those in positions of power can only happen when their speech is scrutinized out in the open," Zuckerberg later wrote in a Facebook post.